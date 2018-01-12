FFA Have Fruit Eating Contest

The FFA members partook in a fruit-eating contest after school Dec. 19. There were three teams: 7th Grade, 8th Grade, and HS who ate apples, oranges, grapefruit, pears, cookies, beef sticks and mandarin oranges. It was set up as a tag team event. One person from each team went up and ate their piece of fruit, and then returned to their team, tagging the next person to take a turn. When it was over, the High School team had won the contest.

Related