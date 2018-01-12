Coyote Contest brings in as many visiting hunters as coyotes

“It’s always a great event,” said contest organizer Trevor Nelson.

By Angel Wyrwas

“It’s always a great event,” said contest organizer Trevor Nelson. “It’s good clean fun and hunting is always fun.” The Fourth Annual Southeastern Montana Coyote Calling Contest was held January 5-6. Forty-five two and three man teams registered at the Corner Bar Friday night to see who would bring in the most and the biggest coyotes the following evening.

Over 100 hunters paid their fees to win part of a $5400 pot. Approximately 60 hunters from all over joined around 40 local residents in bagging a total of 62 coyotes. Contestants also won a multitude of door prizes including guns, scopes, binoculars, coolers, a range finder, Spiffy’s gift cards, nighttime hunting lights, lead sled and much more.

John, Jacob and Marc Rieger took first place with nine coyotes and were awarded $1700. Chase Stugelmeyer, Mason Teigen and Troy Stugelmeyer secured second place with seven coyotes, also winning the Little Dog Contest with one dog weighing in at 18 lbs.

Third and fourth places were decided by the total weight of coyotes collected. Jason, Justin and Tim Bechtold came in third with five coyotes. Robert Townsend, Eric Bechtold and Joe Bertolotto rounded out the contest in fourth place also with five coyotes.

Ryan Routier and Troy Nagel won the Big Dog contest, with one coyote weighing in at 35 lbs.

The nice weather over the weekend made hunting even more profitable. “This contest is also good predator control,” said Nelson. “It really helps our ranchers in the spring when they are lambing and calving.”

The local hunt was organized by Trevor Nelson and Dustin Varner. “It would not be possible without the outstanding support from local businesses, farmers and ranchers,” said Varner.