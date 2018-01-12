Commissioner Proceedings

TUESDAY, JAN. 2, 2018

9:00 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:20 AM Resolution 2018-10 – The County Commission elected Steve Baldwin as presiding officer of the Commission for the calendar year of 2018. The Commission adopted this resolution, and it is filed in the Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

9:23 AM Resolution 2018-11 – RESOLUTION TO SET PER DIEM AND TRAVEL RATES FOR FALLON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND EMPLOYEES – The Commission adopted this resolution, and it is filed in the Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

9:24 AM Commission agreed that to accommodate all Commissioner’s they will now start the Commission meetings at 9:30 AM instead of 9:00 AM. These winter hours will be November-April. They will sign a Resolution during the meeting next week to make this official.

9:27 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Parkview – Jason presented a Certificate of Substantial Completion and a Final Change Order from JGA regarding a broken pipe on the roof in the amount of $1,108.00. Commission reviewed and signed off on the project. This project is complete.

Project Updates – The walkway between the museum jail and block building were driven on and need repaired. A new sidewalk is going to be put in regardless, so repairs will not be needed. Jason will double check that this will be getting completed. Commission would like to put a deadline on this. This will be a spring project, on top of the list.

Gun Range Application – The rough draft is complete, and are still in need of costs on the gate. The language on the statute has Jason a bit concerned, and wanted to advise the Commission before the application was signed. Jason described the language to Commission, and stated the cameras that were previously discussed are estimated at $4,000. Jason will keep Commission updated on those details.

Hail Projects – Commission discussed the mechanical work on the hail projects that still need to be completed.

Drug Court – Jason stated his thoughts on the Drug Court that will be discussed later on today in the Fallon County Courtroom. He believes it’s a good idea personally, but fiscally it could potentially be a problem after the grant money is up after 3 years. He discussed what would be needed in Baker itself to make this happen, the infrastructure, and all the people that would need to be brought in to help out. The Sheriff’s Department and the County Attorney would have to assist with the Drug Court immensely. Jason believes it will be an added expense in the future. The people needed for this program are not available without a large sum of money. Unanswered questions will be addressed at this afternoons meeting in the Fallon County Courtroom.

10:04 AM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

10:06 AM Jason left the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Equipment Problems – Alba couldn’t make it to the meeting due to equipment not starting at the shop because of the cold weather. Bobby discussed what has been going wrong with some machinery due to the freezing temperatures. The plow blades should be working by this afternoon and they will be sent out to work along with the other plows that are currently out working.

Snow Removal – The Road Department has been busy plowing snow. The bus routes will be cleaned off by tomorrow morning before school starts. There hasn’t been a lot of wind so far, but the forecast states it is coming, which could cause more snow to blow around.

10:14 AM Bobby left the meeting.

10:17 AM Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Baker Lake – All equipment for the lake has been working well. The lake hasn’t frozen up completely so it’s difficult to get into the debris area with the equipment.

10:21 AM Jason entered the meeting.

February will most likely be the ending date for PW1. As of last week, the project is about halfway completed. They have received three more releases for homeowners at the lake for the dewatering process, and are still waiting for a few others. Shannon advised taking the Commission out to the lake soon to discuss more details about the lake. They decided on going tomorrow after the Commission meetings.

Western Municipal – Western never got Pay-Application 3 back, but when they do, Shannon will bring it to Commission. He sent it to them before Christmas. It is expected to come sometime this week.

Box Culvert Project – The Diamond J Agreement was received; however there was no attest signature for the additional work they needed. It should be in the mail now. The debris has been moved to the landfill, and a few more pieces will need to be moved. The halfway mark is expected to be in Mid-January. The project is 3.5 months in, if they continue working at this rate; the project end date will be right on schedule.

Coral Creek Landfill – Coral Creek Landfill Road is holding up very well. The county did a good job preparing the road for the Baker Lake project.

Frontage Road – Frontage Road is going to be left as it is. Jason suggested going out there once again to look around and try to find a solution. After the viewing of the lake tomorrow they will go out to Frontage Road as well to discuss different options on fixing the road.

10:57 AM Shannon and Jason left the meeting.

11:14 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF DECEMBER 26-29, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of December 26, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Abstain. The motion carried.

TIME SHEET REVIEW

Commissioners reviewed and approved December 2017 time sheets, payroll & withholdings in the amount of $489,561.17 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

12:02 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

NOON RECESS

1:15 PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:30 PM CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the End of the Month Claims in the amount of $121,336.95 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

2:30 PM COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Revenues, E-mails/Letters, Reports, Board Minutes and Agendas, and Signed an Encroachment Permit for Denbury. They also signed a Journal Entry Transmittal Page, which were made per Jim Wosepka, CPA to complete the General Fixed Assets for FY2017; Correct tax charges for Self-Health Insurance Fund; Record Landfill Land Purchase Adjustments and Adjust the Landfill Closure Costs.

3:30 PM The Commission attended a meeting in the Fallon County Courtroom regarding the Drug Court.

5:12 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

EVENING RECESS

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3, 2018

9:00 AM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:11 AM JoDee Pratt, City Mayor; Kevin Dukart, City Clerk/Treasurer joined the meeting.

Parks Budget – JoDee was curious about the Parks Budget, and Commissioner Baldwin informed her that it was all straightened out. Everything looks good for that, all areas are covered and explained in the budget. The parks plan will be discussed later this month.

Property Damages – Discussed the bathroom damage at the Splash Park. Commissioner Ranum would like any damages that are done to Fallon County property to be reported to the Commission. The Commission agrees that any damages done to the property need to be reported.

Parks Plan – Commissioner Ranum gave a list of what items she would like to be added to the Parks Plan that is listed on the future agenda.

9:23 AM Robert Pfund, KLFM Radio joined the meeting.

Discussed hours of the City workers, as well as the Snow Removal process and storage for equipment at the Splash Park.

9:29 AM Kimberly Jensen, AP Clerk joined the meeting.

JoDee informed Commission that she also takes some of the time of the workers, so that may take them away from the counties schedule as well.

Interlocal Agreement – The City had tried to borrow a pickup and a trailer to install the bridge at the City Park; which is what the Interlocal Agreement states is allowed. There were some complications and the City was not allowed to use the equipment.

Equipment Policies – The people at the Landfill will be updated on the equipment policies and the Interlocal Agreement between the County and the City. Luke Holstein, Public Works Director would have been the one borrowing the equipment.

9:42 AM JoDee and Kevin left the meeting.

Mid-Rivers Cell Phone Bill – Kimberly received a letter from Mid-Rivers that changes will be happening with the cell phone plans within the company. She handed out individual information for each of the Commissioners stating the gigabyte plans as well as the rates. The overall plan would increase $30.00. Kimberly discussed the possible changes to help save money, all while staying within a comfortable gigabyte usage. Commission believes the best route will be to stay with where they are at with the plans.

9:52 AM Kimberly left the meeting.

KLFN Radio – Robert Pfund wanted to ask Commissioner Baldwin to be the first guest on his new radio talk show. He will call Commissioner Baldwin with a time to have him come in. The Commission will be rotated on the show, as well as other County and City Members.

9:54 AM Robert left the meeting.

9:55 AM Jason Coulter, Jeff Greenlee, Alyse Webber, Rachel Brockel; Fair Board Members joined the meeting.

9:57 AM Shyla Hadley, Fairgrounds Manager joined the meeting.

Fair Board Budget – Shyla handed out forms to all of the basis of the budget. No revenue has been figured out yet, just the expense. Commissioner Baldwin would also like to look at a complete number with salaries and all revenues as well.

Carnival – They are still looking for a carnival that will work with the time of the fair and the budget. Discussed possibilities for the carnival; because the one used for past years is no longer available to use. Different routes instead of a carnival were discussed; such as inflatables for children and other types of games in place and activities. The talent show will be held Thursday night of the fair. Commission advised the board members and Shyla that they are all doing a great job trying to fill the spots for the entertainment at the fair.

Other Concerns – There were some concerns about Lani DeBuhr’s Vegas trip being paid for by the County and the Fair Board, and it was not. Lani was there for a personal trip and was not paid for by the Fair Board. She received the award with the Fair Board because she had put so much work into getting the award. It was well deserved. The Commission will continue to sponsor a portion for the PRCA, as well as the other sponsors. Each year the Commission will discuss the budget for the PRCA.

10:24 AM Jason, Jeff, Alyse, Rachel, and Shyla left the meeting.

10:28 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess for the day. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

The Commission went to Baker Lake and toured around it with Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering, as well as viewing Frontage Road.

EVENING RECESS

THURSDAY, JAN. 4, 2018

9:45 AM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

9:46 AM Jason Rittal joined the meeting.

Updates – Jason advised with the Commission on updates to give today at the Chamber Meeting at 12:00PM. He also gave information of what had occurred during the City Council meeting on January 3, 2018.

9:59 AM David Espeland, FMC CEO; Margie Losing, FMC CFO joined the meeting.

FMC Updates

Expenses and Revenues – Margie gave updates on the month of October. All revenues looked good, overall October expenses were $20,000 under budget. Margie supplied graphs to all the Commissioners. November was more of an average month, they were roughly $18,000 under monthly budget. Last year at this time they were in the negatives. The graph explains the budget net revenue, actual net revenue, and expenses. The employee count has gone from 112 employees down to 93, which has also saved money. Commission and David gave Margie a great review on the work she has done for FMC. Ambulance claims have been done by Katie DuCharme, and they have been done very diligently and well.

Flu Season – Discussed the flu season, along with where it comes from and flu shots. Peak season for flu is the end of January until February.

Long Term Care Project – They will start advertising for the long term care project in Fallon County Times. Quite a bit of renovation will be done, such as repainting the walls, fixing ceilings, allowing the bathrooms for easier cleanup, replacing flooring in rooms, redo some plumbing, and fixing the cable systems from Mid-Rivers. There is money in the budget for it. David is not worried about the money for this project due to the mill levy.

Medical Technology – There are plans to apply for a new CT scan in the next year. Baker is the Eastern Montana telecommunications hub for Avera eEmergency. It comes out of Sioux Falls SD, it is a transmittal service. They are giving FMC a money break for being the hub.

Pipe Problems – In the basement near purchasing, water was found on the floor because pipes weren’t put back correctly after the renovation. Fischer was the contractor on the job, and they are going to fix the problem. It will be free of cost to FMC.

Direct TV – Dustan Davis, Fallon County IT TECH, wasn’t sure if he should be helping with Direct TV for the Parkview residents that have had trouble with their TV’s. David will do the work for it and if needs any additional help he will ask Dustan. Commission gave permission for David and other employees to help with residents and receive occasional help from Dustan.

Employment – A few doctors have resigned and left Baker, however there are a couple new doctors coming to Baker to help out, as well as other doctors increasing their hours. FMC is advertising for another PA. Margie and David are excited about all the help they are receiving.

Equipment – FMC wants to sell the county their skid-steer so they can purchase their own broom. David will research the cost of a used skid-steer to work out some sort of a deal with the County. Commission agreed with David researching and finding out more information.

Drug Court – Commissioner Baldwin spoke about the Drug Court, asking David what the availability would be for the tele-medical to be used for Drug Court meetings and if it’s workable or not. Medical consults are available from Eastern Montana Mental Health. David explains that they have the resources for the medicine part of the Drug Court. Two telemedicine machines are available for use. The only additional cost would be if Eastern Montana Mental Health needed more staffing for supervision to use the equipment and location.

11:09 AM Margie, Jason and David left the meeting.

11:10 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any further discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

MEETING ADJOURNED

ADJOURN

Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/Clerk

ATTEST:

Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder