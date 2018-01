Baker City Clerk Kevin Dukart swore JoDee Pratt, Mayor of Baker, into office December 26, 2018 and swore Anna Straub, City Judge, into office the following day. Mayor JoDee Pratt swore Steve Zachmann, Ward I, and Pat Ehret, Ward II council members, into office at the beginning of the Baker City Council meeting January 3. These officials will each serve a four year term.

Mayor JoDee Pratt, Judge Anna Straub, City Clerk Kevin Dukart. Photos by Angel Wyrwas