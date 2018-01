BISMARCK, N.D. (01/05/2018) – Nicholas Bohle, Plevna, Mont., has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2017 semester at Bismarck State College.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.