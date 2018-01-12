Baker Boys Basketball

By James Wiseman

Dec. 22, 2017

Baker vs. Colstrip

Score by Periods

BakerColstrip

1st 4 20

2nd 9 13

3rd 15 32

4th 0 0

Final 28 65

Stats are as follows: Aaron Smith 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Colter Peterson 4 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound; Riley Schultz 9 points, 3 rebounds; Jon Weimer 6 points, 1 block, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Teight Madler 1 point; Cameron MacKay 2 points; Jayden Allen 2 points. The Spartans shot 36% from the field and 37% from the free throw line.

Dec. 23, 2017

Baker vs. Lame Deer

Score by Periods

BakerLame Deer

1st 6 14

2nd 17 13

3rd 10 7

4th 12 12

Final 45 46

The stats are as follows: Aaron Smith 2 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Colter Peterson 8 points, 1 assist, 5 rebounds; Riley Schultz 2 points, 1 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Riley O’Donnell 5 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; James Wiseman 6 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds; Jon Weimer 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals. The Spartans shot 47% from the field and 50% from the free throw line.

Jan. 05, 2018

Baker vs. Wolf Point

Score by Periods

BakerWolf Point

1st 5 13

2nd 12 11

3rd 6 9

4th 18 16

Final 41 49

Stats are as follows: Aaron Smith 3 points, 2 assists, 1 steal; Colter Peterson 6 points, 1 assist, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Riley Schultz 1 point, 1 assist, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Riley O’Donnell 8 points, 2 rebounds; James Wiseman 6 points, 1 steal; Jon Weimer 17 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 15 rebounds, 3 steals. The Spartans shot 43% from the field and 35% from the free throw line.

Jan. 06, 2018

Baker vs. Forsyth

Score by Periods

BakerForsyth

1st 18 13

2nd 11 14

3rd 9 12

4th 13 12

O.T. 3 12

Final 54 63

Stats are as follows: Aaron Smith 10 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Colter Peterson 10 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Riley Schultz 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Riley O’Donnell 8 points, 1 steal; James Wiseman 11 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Jon Weimer 15 points, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 11 rebounds, 5 steals. The Spartans shot 57% from the field and 50% from the free throw line.