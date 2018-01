HAVRE – Dustin Rost, Baker and Dylan Sander, Plevna were named to Montana State University-Northern’s fall semester Dean’s List

To be included in the Dean’s List, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better.

Dustin is the son of Roy and Melissia Rost of Baker.

Dylan is the son of Shawn and Corrine Sander of Plevna.