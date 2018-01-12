Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that you have the right to request a Fair Hearing if your application for benefits is not processed in a timely manner? A Fair Hearing is a way to challenge decisions in your public benefits cases that you think are unfair, against the rules, and/or factually wrong. Generally, SNAP (food stamp) applications should be processed within 30 days and Medicaid applications 45 days. You can have a lawyer help you with a Fair Hearing.

For more information, please visit the Public Benefits section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.