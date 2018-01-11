Mae Bohle, 89

Funeral services for Mae Bohle, of Plevna, were held Jan. 8, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church in Plevna, Mont., with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial followed in Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Mae Eleanor Bohle died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at St. Vincent’s hospital, in Billings, Mont.

Mae was born in Portland, Ore. to Magnus Teodore and Agda Teresia (Spolander) Bostrom, Swedish immigrants. She joined older siblings Harold (Barbara) Bostrom, Melba (William) Hopkins and Donald (Helen) Bostrom.

Upon graduation from Jefferson High School, she attended a Secretarial School in Portland. She worked as a Secretary at the Portland Traction Company, which was the local cable car company.

She met her future husband Henry F. Bohle at the company. They were married on Sept. 10, 1948 in the First Immanual Lutheran Church in Portland, Ore.

From 1951 to 1953 they farmed in Plevna, Mont. in the summer and returned to Portland in the winter where Henry worked for Gunderson Brothers Construction.

In March of 1954 they resumed farming and ranching full time in Plevna. She came as a city girl to rural Montana and embraced her husband’s family and community. Henry and Mae had five children from 1952 to 1965.

Mae worked as a head cook in the Plevna School system for eight years. She worked numerous censuses as an enumerator, and volunteered to sit on the election board in Plevna for many decades.

She baked and decorated wedding cakes for family and members of the community. She delighted in making homemade bread, donuts, rosettes, and candy for family and friends. But, she was known for her famous Swedish pancakes!

An accomplished seamstress, Mae made clothes for herself and for all of her children. She made a denim keepsake quilt for each of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting.

Mae was an active member of the Peace Lutheran Church for 67 years. She was a long-time member of the Lutheran Ladies Aid, and the Lutheran Ladies Quilting Group. She and Henry spent hours cutting out quilt squares. She also participated in the Fallon County Home Demonstration Club. She loved playing pinochle weekly with friends and family. Mae was a 20-year colon cancer survivor.

She enjoyed being the center of attention of her three son-in-laws, who worked to score points with “Mom.” Her home was always “Grand Central Station” for local kids needing a safe haven in a blizzard or a storm.

In retirement, Henry and Mae travelled across the United States visiting friends and family. Family and friends were important to her and she enjoyed staying in touch. She is fondly remembered by friends and many nieces, nephews and cousins, even a great nephew that remembered her as “Uncle Mae”.

She was a loving grandmother to Dirk (Sheila) and Troy (Katie) O’Connor, Seth (Hallie) and DaNae Wiseman, Nicholas, Alex and Alissa Bohle and Jesse Collins. She was a great grandmother to Cooper, Madison, Avery, Miles, Emma and Ellie, and Jaxson, Maddox and Griffin O’Connor, and Adaleigh Wiseman. Mae loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s music and sporting events.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Henry of 62 years, her parents, her sister, her brothers, a nephew, Michael Bostrom, and a niece Suzan Hopkins.

She is also survived by all of her five children and their spouses: Mylen (Diane) of Prineville, Ore.; Lynette (Daniel) O’Connor of Plevna, Mont.; Caron (Boone) Collins of Sturgis, S.D.; Sonja (Dave) Wiseman of Baker, Mont. and Kalyn (Leslie-Margaret) of Plevna, Mont. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Alvina (Bohle) Varner, Annette (Bohle) Wilkins and brother-in-law Ernest (Barbara) Bohle.

Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Plevna, Mont. or to a charity of your choice.