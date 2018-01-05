Villa Happenings January 5, 2018 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Kinly Bollinger is reading a story to Goldie Sparks of Superior Care Villa. Mrs. Bidwell’s kindergarten class from Plevna visited Superior Care Villa and decorated Christmas cookies with the residents. Pictured is Kinly Bollinger, Jaelle Kilsdonk, William Ball, Felicia Li and Sophie Mellon. It was a fun morning for all. Let the fun begin! Can you ever have to much frosting and sprinkles on a Christmas cookie? Absolutely not! This group of little frosting artists proved just that. They were some of the best looking and most delicious cookies ever. Pictured is Ruby Bruce, volunteer, Jaelle Kilsdonk and William Ball. William Ball is reading a story to Katy Reeves and Erna Losing. Related Superior Care VillaVilla Happenings