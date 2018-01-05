Reenactment of the American Revolution

To culminate Mr. Sawers’ 7th Grade Study of the American Revolution and Mrs. Sparks’ readings of Johnny Tremain and My Brother Sam is Dead, Mr. Sawers helped his 7th Grade Class – Revolutionaries, along with the 5th Grade Class, the British, reenact the American Revolution in the gymnasium. Th

To culminate Mr. Sawers’ 7th Grade Study of the American Revolution and Mrs. Sparks’ readings of Johnny Tremain and My Brother Sam is Dead, Mr. Sawers helped his 7th Grade Class – Revolutionaries, along with the 5th Grade Class, the British, reenact the American Revolution in the gymnasium. The reenactment consisted of three different rounds.

The first action-packed round was a reenactment of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. The first group of Fifth Graders, who represented the British, were Tristan Buerkle, Billie Jo Miller, and Ethan Mellon. They entered into the pitch-black battlefield where the Seventh Grade Patriots, holding Nerf guns, were waiting for them. As they walked in, the British were welcomed with the first round of frightening Nerf gunfire.

The second group of British soldiers consisted of Trae Oberlander, Lyann Gajeske, and Sophia Tudor. While they ran around the gym floor, the Seventh Grade Rebels cornered them and forced them to do the Chicken Dance. The third troop of British, Tonna MacYeaple, Jordan Hauff, and Kali Dulin, were frightened the second the door closed behind them. Kalob Bollinger, Aiden Schwartz, and Hayden Lane made up the last of the British troops for round one.

The second round was a lesson teaching the Fifth-Grade Class about three of the Acts that instigated the Patriots to rebel and as a result started the American Revolution. One such act was the Sugar Act, which taxed everything that contained sugar. Two students, Billie Jo Miller and Aiden Schwartz, each received a piece of candy but were then shot with a Nerf gun firing squad that represented the infuriated colonists as they attempted to abolish this act.

The second act was the Stamp Act. Another Fifth Grader, Kalob Bollinger, volunteered for the job. As he received a deck of playing cards, the rebels shot him, which represented the angry colonists again trying to get rid of the Stamp Act. The final act was the Townshend Act. Two Fifth Graders, Kali Dulin and Sophia Tudor, each acquired a cup of tea and a piece of cardboard with pictures of some of the items that Britain taxed. After the 7th Grade Rebels demonstrated the colonists feelings toward these acts, four of the 5th Graders answered questions. If they had a correct answer, they were able to be one of the four British soldiers in the Boston Massacre. They then had an opportunity to retaliate and shoot the Seventh Grade Colonists, who represented the Revolutionaries. What a fun way to review and teach to others some main points of the American Revolution. Good Job Mr. Sawers and 7th Graders!