Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

We are writing this today because we feel strongly that our private property rights are slowly but surely being eroded away.

In a recent letter to the editor in the WAR paper they write about a farmer who purchased a piece of property that had been in farm production but had gone back to grass but when the new owner went to put it back into farming, the EPA stepped in and fined him because of a few puddles scattered throughout the field and the WOTUS laws.

Another item of concern is that we have been told that North Dakota is trying or has put into law that if you want to do ANY improvements to any of your property, they must BUY a permit to do so. Supposedly, this applies even to painting your deck

These are only two examples and granted, they are not in this area, BUT, can we say that these things will not also come to pass here?

We have an established group, Property Rights Organization, that tries very hard to stay on top of any property rights infringements in our community. This group is willing to lend their leadership and knowledge to anyone who may have their rights abused. They have formed groups of property owners who have had pipelines put through their property and are as of now, working with two more of these groups. They also have played a part in organizing the WBI storage group.

Our point is this. Isn’t it better to have an established entity with the knowledge to organize and advise in the event of our property rights being threatened than to wait until something happens and wonder where to turn for help? Remember, there is power in numbers!

PRO (Property Rights Organization) is holding their annual meeting on Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at Thee Garage Showroom. Membership dues are only $100.00 per year and are mainly used to pay for Legislative changes that affect property owners and for lobbying of the same. If you are at all interested in preserving your rights as a property owner – large or small – attend this meeting and join PRO. In our book, it is a pretty good insurance policy.

Marvin & Sharon Gookin