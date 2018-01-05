January’s Harvest of the Month – Carrots

Did you know that carrots were originally purple to black in color, and not orange? Carrots, the harvest of the month for January, originated in central Asia over one thousand years ago. Today, there are over a hundred varieties of carrots. These carrots come in many colors: purple, black, yellow, orange, red, and white. In the United States, we typically only see orange carrots at grocery stores, but you can find other colors at farmers’ markets too.

Carrots are well known for containing high amounts of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that is a form of vitamin A. Beta carotene is important for eyesight, skin, and growing bodies. Grate carrots to add to salad, slaw, or sandwiches. Roast carrots as a delicious side dish or alternative to French Fries. For “x-ray vision”, be sure to pack carrots as snacks or add to your meals. Carrots are an easy addition since they are delicious raw or cooked.