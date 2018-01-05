Commissioner Proceedings

TUESDAY, DEC. 26, 2017

9:00 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:11 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF DECEMBER 18-DECEMBER 22, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of December 18, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

9:13 AM CORRECTION TO COMMISSIONER MINUTES FROM DECEMBER 5, 2017 AT 9:45 AM

The following error was brought to the Clerk and Recorder’s attention December 19, 2017. The Commissioner Minutes stated: Direct Electric Quote – A quote was received from Barth Electric in the amount of $3,895 to address the electrical panel issues within the courthouse.

This should state: Direct Electric Quote – A quote was received from Direct Electric in the amount of $3,895 to address the electrical panel issues within the courthouse.

The Clerk and Recorder would like to apologize for any problems or inconveniences this may have caused Direct Electric.

9:13 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Correction to Commissioner Minutes from December 5, 2017 at 9:45 AM. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion.

Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

9:15 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Hail Project: Big projects are fairly close to being done. First Dakota requested Substantial Completion on December 15, 2017, and even though they have made significant progress, it has not met the threshold for Substantial Completion. A Change Order was requested on December 19, 2017, regarding the mechanical systems. JGA and Jason responded with a letter regarding the Change Order coming in after Substantial Completion, stating they are disappointed that a request of this nature would come forth this late in the project. The letter denies the Change Order request, but it does give an extension until January 21, 2018, for them to complete the remaining items. Commission gave approval to send the letter with Jason’s signature.

EMC Insurance – Jason gave an estimated amount expected in total from the insurer, EMC, and the amount of funds anticipated to be spent. Waiting to receive the supplemental check from EMC. Terry Sukut with JGA Architects has been a great help for inspection and additional contract management.

Projects to be Completed – Jason gave examples of some of the items that still need to be completed. Others have been discussed previously. The pump house at the golf course, light at the airport, and a light on a cold storage building are all included. The Gun Club Building was also discussed. Jason said he should have picked an ivory color for the west wall, but instead had picked a stone color. Jason showed an example of the two different colors. The Commission will take a look for themselves and then make a decision if this will need to be fixed. Jason takes full responsibility for the mistake of color choice. It was not a First Dakota mistake.

Stanhope Addition – A copy of the letter was given to Commission that Darcy and Jason had written regarding the Stanhope Addition. Jason will keep Commission advised whether or not it will be signed off on. The construction is complete. The grants can’t be closed out until the final change order and pay estimates are agreed upon; which is what the correspondence relates to. In the spring, the cut outs that are backfilled with gravel will probably develop issues/potholes that will need to be dealt with. A chipseal of those cut outs and possibly the entire District has been discussed with the Road Department.

Baker Lake – Jason and Commission discussed the Lake changes at great length, including the Landfill. The silt depth isn’t as bad as Jason had envisioned it would be. He is expecting the lake to stay in good shape for a very long time. Commission and Jason discussed adding in the public as well as the Lake Board into decisions after the cleanup is complete, such as changes and additions that will be added to make the lake better for all.

9:57 AM Jason left the meeting.

10:00 AM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Titles – Brenda presented a statement of origin for the hot oil trailer. Commission will have to take it to the Treasurer and get it signed in order to be titled. They won’t have to pay for plates, just a title fee. Commission will check with the City to see if they still want the trailer, and if not, it will go to County Auction. The title for the FWD will be signed over to the Town of Plevna.

10:03 AM Brenda left the meeting.

Repairs – Truck 196 is put together, and seems to be working well. They have an appointment tomorrow at Rolling Rubber for one of the freight liners; front end alignment will be checked.

Antifreeze Barrels – Need to find a place to get rid of the used Antifreeze. They are currently storing three barrels full of used Antifreeze.

Air Compressor – A new air compressor is needed for the shop as well. The current one was installed in 1992. Commissioner Baldwin advised Bobby to get some numbers together and get a new one before this one quits working.

Weather – Trucks were not sent out today in the cold weather. Three trucks needed oil changes and other work is being done in the shop instead.

11:15 AM Bobby and Alba left the meeting.

10:16 AM Commission Work Session

The Commission reviewed emails, letters, various revenues received, various Department Reports, Board Minutes and Agendas. They also signed the Certificates of Appreciation for County Employees, including Steve Baldwin and Suzanne Smith for 5 Years of Service. Congratulations to those listed for your faithful years of service to Fallon County.

11:23 AM Commissioner Baldwin made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

NOON RECESS

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15 PM

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:21 PM DeeDee Geving, Fair Board Member joined the meeting.

1:27 PM Julie Straub, HRM; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

1:30 PM Shyla Hadley, Fairgrounds Manager; DuWayne Bohle, Special Projects Maintenance Worker;

Floyd Ehret, Member of the Public joined the meeting.

Fairgrounds Employment – Commissioner Baldwin informed those in attendance of what was discussed previously in the minutes for the employment of Floyd Ehret. Floyd stated he is puzzled about his employment, because he understood something different then what the newspaper had stated. He was curious about the timeline the Commission decided on his employment. DeeDee explained that the Fair Board knew what the Commission had decided at the previous meeting that Floyd is describing. Floyd explained that he wishes the Commission would have stated it to him right at the time of the meeting, rather than learning it in the newspaper after his meeting. Commissioner Baldwin stated that the Commissioner’s had made a decision about it after Floyd had left that meeting, had thought he had understood, and apologized for any misunderstandings with the timeline of events. Floyd accepted the apology and understands it has nothing to do with him, personally. Julie Straub, Commission and Shyla stated that both Floyd and DuWayne are doing a great deal for the County, and they are both very appreciated in the community. DuWayne will continue to work through the winter, and Floyd will start up again in April. Commissioner Baldwin thanked them for handling this issue the way they did, including scheduling a meeting with Commission to get it all straightened out.

1:44 PM Shyla, DuWayne, Julie, DeeDee, Brenda and Floyd left the meeting.

2:00 PM Lisa Mitchell, EMS Director joined the meeting.

Refresher Program – Lisa handed out a proposed bid for the refresher course. It will be in Baker at the Fire Hall on January 6-8, 2018. Surrounding areas have been invited. It’s a free service to all EMT’s in need of a refresher course or continued education. Meals will be supplied. The EMS has budget money for it.

2:04 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion for allowing the continuing education course for the EMT’s in January 2018. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

Ambulance Updates – The new ambulance that was purchased last year is having electrical issues. Lisa worked on checking fuses and more electrical issues that could potentially be causing the problem. The vehicle is still under warranty. Saw Tooth will fly in and work on the ambulance. The ambulance is out of service at this point. They have two other backup ambulances that will work for the time being.

Dell Toughbooks – Lisa stated they are going through with the Dell Toughbooks, an online computer system. It is also in the budget. All the software is provided by the state.

2:16 PM Lisa left the meeting.

2:25 PM Lynda Herbst, Custodial Supervisor joined the meeting.

2:27 PM Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Request for Decision of Excess of 40 Hours Worked – Lynda visited with Commission about the time she uses the computer at her house each night to check the boiler systems from the Court House. It usually takes about 10-15 minutes a day to check the systems. Lynda also stated that it can take an additional 15 minutes when she locks up the building at night. Julie advised taking a longer lunch or changing the schedules around for all the workers to share the lockup process, because overtime is not in the budget. Commissioner Baldwin stated he would like her to take a longer lunch to compensate the time, instead of claiming overtime hours. Commissioner Rost asked Lynda to keep a timesheet at home of the work she does on the computer to help keep track of the time she is working and to also submit it with her timesheet.

2:38 PM Julie and Lynda left the meeting.

2:41 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent.

The motion carried.

MEETING ADJOURNED

ADJOURN

Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/ Clerk

ATTEST:

Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder