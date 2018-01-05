The Baker City Schools Music Department presented their annual Christmas Concert December 20. The program began with an upbeat rap song instructing audience members on appropriate behavior when attending a concert.

The combined Fifth and Sixth Grade Choir, the Seventh Grade Choir and the High School Choir entertained a fully packed gymnasium with classic Christmas songs as well as lighthearted arrangements like ‘Cold and Fugue Season’.

Then the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Grade Bands each amused the audience with songs about reindeer, winter and jingle bells. Two jazz bands followed with Good King Wenceslas and Ye Jazzy Gentlemen.

The High School Band finished the concert with feel-good chord progressions and dramatic blasts of crescendo. In one song the band used their instruments to portray toys that had come alive in a toyshop. The audience left the concert with a bit of extra holiday spirit.

All bands and the high school choir are directed by Jill Whiteman. The 5th-7th grade choirs are directed by JoDee Hess and substitute directed by Joe Epley.