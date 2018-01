Funeral services for Mae Bohle, of Plevna, will be 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church in Plevna, Mont., with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial will follow in Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation for Mae will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with a prayer service taking place at 7 p.m.

Mae passed away Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont.