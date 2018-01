Funeral services for Glen “Ping” Askin, 85, of Baker, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at American Lutheran Church in Baker, Mont., with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial will take place in Beaver Lodge Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, Mont.

Ping passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at his home west of Baker.