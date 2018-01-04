Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 4, 2008 —

Gladys Moseley turns 100 years old. Gladys was born Dec. 29, 1907 in Burnet County in Texas. She graduated from Dillon with a teaching degree and taught in rural schools in Carter and Fallon Counties until she retired. . .It has been reported that vandals stole Christmas decorations in the community Christmas day. Some were found in a gas well pit between the upper and lower lakes in Baker. . .The lucky winner of the 46” flat screen LCD TV given away by the Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture was Ella Householder of Ismay. . .Weight Loss Wars begins Jan. 9 at the Baker Rec Center. Last year, participants lost over 1,000 pounds.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 2, 1998 —

In October, Matthew and Margaret Helfrich of Baker traveled on a Catholic Pilgrimage to Medugorje. Medugorje is a small mountain village of 600 people in southern Bosnia. On June 24, 1981, the Blessed Mother appeared before six very young children on the top of a small mountain. Since that first appearance, the Blessed Mother appears daily to four of the visionaries. When the word got out and since 1981, the pilgrimages continue to grow and there may be 5,000 visitors in the village at a time. . .A former Baker couple lost their lives on Christmas Eve when Gene Hermann shot and killed his wife, Dianna Hermann, then turned the gun on himself. The couple was currently residing in Roundup. . .Natural gas customers of Montana Dakota Utilities in Montana will get a refund as well as a rate reduction of approximately $1 per decatherm from MDU in January. . .Bradn Buerkle of Plevna recently returned from four months of study in Russia as part of St. Olaf College’s international studies program. Bradn is the son of Lana and Dan Buerkle. . .Baker Lions Club has been selling raffle tickets for the last three months as a fundraiser to help Earl Collins purchase a new van. Winner of the first prize, a Remington Model 870 shotgun with a wooden case and a knife shaped like a 12 gauge shot gun shell, was won by Delbert Justice of Ekalaka. Second prize, a Normark knife with leather case, was won by Eugene Zacher of Baker. Third prize, a Buck knife was won by Chris and Shirley Sakelaris of Baker.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 7, 1988 —

New officers for the Baker Chamber of Commerce for 1988 are: president – Harvey Reetz, 1st vice president – Del Stuart, 2nd vice president – Jim Schaefer, secretary – Roger Schmidt, treasurer – Marilyn Askin; board of directors members are: one year term – Dale Boggs and Barcie Samsel, two year term – Bill Randash and Russ Newell, three year term – Gerry Gamrath and Del Kenitzer. . .The terms of Jean Cameron, Clerk of Court, and Gary Lang, County Commissioner, will expire this year and will be voted on June 7. . .The Craft Corner is now open in the Gunrunner Gun Shop. . .Dec. 27, the Earnie Herbsts celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. . .LuAnn Wenz, Plevna High School sophomore, and Terry Oster, Plevna High School graduate, have been named to Who’s Who Among American High School Students. . .Picture: Rod Johnson, operations specialist with Shell Western E & P, Inc. and also a local fireman, presents a $500 donation from Shell to Fire Chief Bernie Heiser of the Baker Volunteer Fire Dept. . .Rich Menger is pictured with a ten pound Northern Pike he caught New Year’s Day in Baker Lake.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 5, 1978 —

The city crew found themselves faced with another winter problem Wednesday morning when the water main under the fire hydrant next to the post office burst. . .Bob Herbst, president of the Baker Chamber of Commerce, announced that the installation of officers and banquet will be held at Green Acres. Heading the list of officers for 1978 are Bernard Heiser, president; first vice president is Foster Harris; second vice president Bob Hoke; and Mark Ruhle is treasurer. Newly appointed directors are Duane Stevenson, Matt Helfrich and Gwen Setinc. They join Del Kenitzer, Bob Herbst and Larry Neutgens to comprise the Chamber’s board of directors. . .Second meeting of the Double Decker Pussycats 4-H Club was called to order by the president Rosalyn Young. Jane Russell served treats.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 4, 1968 —

Mayor Ervin Keirle presided at the regular meeting of the City Council Jan. 2. Attorney Russell Culver reviewed the agreement of the City County Airport Commission regarding the suit against Richardson Construction concerning the construction of the airport runway in 1964 which proved unsatisfactory. Gene Huntley will represent the Commission in the suit and the agreement provides payment to attorney for money recovered for the job, which would be 33 1/3 percent or one-third of reasonable value of the work if Richardson agrees to repair the runways. . .The Baker Boys 4-H Club held their Christmas party Dec. 23 at the home of Mark Kinsey. . .Mr. and Mrs. Ed Susa, Wayne, Leona and Eddy spent last Wednesday in Golva with Ed’s mother, Mrs. Gertrude Susa. . .At the annual meeting of the Northwest Association of Secondary and Higher Schools held in Portland, Baker High School was granted accreditation as an approved school.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 2, 1958 —

Gloria Everson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Everson, returned home for Christmas after spending six months in study, work and travel in England and several of the continental European countries. . .Dean Gerke, Baker basketball coach, suffered the loss of his ‘57 Pontiac Friday night on his way to play basketball at Plevna. Sheriff Leo Steffes estimated the damage at $800. . .Collision with a five point buck caused considerable damage to the left front fender, light and grill of Ted Bechtold’s car Sunday. . .Mary Kay Phoenix spent the holidays visiting Arlene Kusler. She is attending college at Springfield, Mo. . .Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bohle and family and Mr. and Mrs. Mel Charlton were Christmas dinner guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Bohle. Mr. and Mrs. Charlton remained for a visit of several days.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Jan. 1, 1948 —

President Truman said in bitter words Sunday that Congress had given him a “feeble” and “pitifully inadequate” weapon in the Republican anti-inflation bill but that he is signing it anyhow. The anti-inflation machinery created by the Republicans set in motion by the Truman Administration Tuesday was a crackdown on the distilling industry at its first operation. . .There are four happy little fellows in the Baker trade area and their names are Dennis Meccage, Bobby Steffes of Ismay, Ellis Wilson of Ekalaka and Tommy Baker of Carlyle. They are happy because they each received a pony from the City Bakery. . .Baker Homemakers Club and members’ husbands plan a formal dinner at Grainger’s for New Year’s Eve and will attend the Fireman’s Ball later. . .Lester Mengel, student at the Northwestern Bible School of Minneapolis, spoke at his home church, the First Baptist Church of Baker, last Sunday.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 6, 1938 —

Emergency drought freight rates on cattle shipments and feed shipments granted on all railroads have been extended to March 31 under an order of the State Railroad Commission. . .Should the auto license business at the County Treasurer’s office continue as it has started out in the first week of January, it is probable that it will be nearly 100 percent complete by the first of February. In the first six days, 120 passenger car licenses, 25 truck licenses and 200 drivers licenses were issued. . .To Dr. C. F. Hogeboom goes the privilege to usher Fallon County’s first and only New Year’s baby into this world and the distinction belongs to Bruce Robert Dahlman, born at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 1938, to Mr. and Mrs. Fred W. Dahlman. . .The New Year’s Dance or Baker Fireman’s Ball was well attended, in fact the attendance broke all previous records and everyone is reported as having had a swell time. Music was furnished by Frederic Bruggeman and his orchestra.