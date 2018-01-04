Funeral Liturgy for Dick Malcom, 72, of Baker, Mont., will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, Mont. with Father Philip Chinnappan celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Baker.

Visitation for Dick will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, Mont., with a Prayer Service taking place at 6 p.m.

Dick Malcom passed away from a tragic horse accident at the family ranch north of Baker, Montana on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Richard James “Dick” Malcom was born to Willard and Evelynn (Huber) Malcom on Oct. 3, 1945 in Miles City, Montana. He attended the Preston Country School grades 1-5, Baker Elementary School grades 6-9, and graduated from Baker High School in 1963. Dick was proud of his perfect attendance throughout high school. Following graduation he drove truck for Dale Wyrick until he was called to serve in the U.S. Army in 1965. He was honored to serve his country until his discharge in 1967 and remained on Standby Reserve until 1971. Dick attended the International Farrier School, as well as a mechanic school in Colorado. For the next several years Dick enjoyed traveling the country shoeing horses and meeting people. Prior to returning back to the family ranch, he worked for Warner Johnson in the Lindsay, Montana area before leasing his own place nearby.

Dick was introduced to the love of his life, Patty Thielen, at a dance in July of 1984. Dick and Patty found their forever dancing partners and were married that same year on Nov. 24. With this union Dick gained his son, Chad Follmer.

Over the years they worked side by side to continue building the legacy of the Malcom Family. Dick was extremely proud of Chad and was excited when he left the oilfield to be on the ranch full time. This dream was realized with the creation of the Malcom-Follmer Ranch. In December of 2006, Dick became Grampa to Chad’s twin boys, Chance and Chase. These boys were the light of his life.

Dick’s love of life and his family was apparent, as was his passion for his horses and his herd of cattle. He spent countless hours breaking and training horses. He was a kind, quiet soul who was known for the strength of his beliefs and his work ethics. He was a humble, respectful man. Dick made an impact on everyone who met him.

More than once, Dick made the statement “Why would I go on vacation when I can step out my front door and be on vacation”. His love for this life was beyond words and as he told his sister Lynnda, “I’m living my dream”.

Dick was currently a member of Horse Creek Grazing Association and served as President for 31 years; Fallon County Weed Board for many years; American Legion Post 55 for 51 years; and Baker Rural Fire Department.

Dick is survived by his wife Patty; son Chad; sister Lynnda (Gary) Evans, Phoenix, Ariz.; Jim (Marynel) Malcom, Salmon, Idaho; grandsons, Chance and Chase Follmer. He is also survived by all of Patty’s siblings and their spouses, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Evelynn; sister, Marilyn Perry; father and mother-in-law, Ambrose and LaVonne Thielen.