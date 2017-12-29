This years Uncle Jerry’s Tee’s Fundraiser for Baker Junior High was a HUGE success!! The students raised over $1,900 dollars for class funds! This great work also earned them over $400 dollars in items that they donated to Angie Rabbitt to be distributed out, in our communtiy. This years super seller was Aiden Wywras. Happy Holidays to all and a Blessed 2018!
