Spartans Open Season

By Cameron MacKay and James Wiseman

The Baker Spartans played host to the visiting Roundup Panthers on Dec. 9. This was the Spartan’s first game of the 20l7-18 season. They fell to the Panthers by a score of 32-64 on their home opener. The stats are as follows, Aaron Smith 6 points, 2 assists; Colter Peterson 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound; Riley O’Donnell 2 points, 1 assist, 4 rebounds; James Wiseman 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Jon Weimer 16 points, 1 block, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Javon DeGrand 5 points, 5 rebounds. The Spartans shot 43% from the field and only 30% from the free throw line.

With no C-squad action, JV took a tough loss in overtime with a score of 43-44. Stats are as follows, Dillon Hickey 14 points; Caleb Ploeger 9 points; Teight Madler 6 points; Sean Shelhamer 5 points; and Jacob Wang 10 points.

The Spartans then traveled to Glasgow on Dec. 12 for their first away game against the Scotties,

They fell to the Scotties by a score of 36-44 on their first away game. The stats are as follows, Aaron Smith 9 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds; Colter Peterson 4 points, 3 rebounds; Riley Schultz 4 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds 3 steals; Riley O’Donnell 1 point, 1 assist, 5 rebounds; James Wiseman 11 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds; Jon Weimer 7 points, 10 rebounds; Javon DeGrand 3 rebounds. The Spartans shot 30% from the field and only 60% from the free throw line.

JV lost to the Scotties by a score of 37-44. The stats are as follows, Trent Collins 1 point; Riley O’Donnell 7 points; Dillon Hickey 3 points; Caleb Ploeger 7 points; Teight Madler 6 points; Sean Shelhamer 4 points; Jacob Wang 2 points; and Jayden Allen with 7 points. C-Squad also fell to the Scotties with a score of 33-39. The stats are as follows, Jory Miller 4 points; Konner Flint 15 points; Logan Graham 2 points; Aiden Rabbitt 7 points; Ashton Afrank 1 point; Shane Burkhalter 4 points.

The Spartans traveled to Ekalaka on Dec. 15 for their first away win against the Bulldogs. They beat the Bulldogs by a score of 56-41 for their first win of the season. The stats are as follows, Aaron Smith 3 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Colter Peterson 16 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound; Riley Schultz 3 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Riley O’Donnell 6 points, l assist, 5 rebounds 1 steal; James Wiseman 4 points, 2 assists; Jon Weimer 24 points, 4 blocks, 10 rebounds 2 steals; Javon DeGrand 3 rebounds. The Spartans shot 57% from the field and only 62% from the free throw line.

The JV Spartans played a half game against the Bulldogs, with no C-Squad, winning with a score of 20-12. The stats are as follows, Konner Flint 2 points; Trent Collins 2 points; Caleb Ploeger 3 points; Sean Shelhamer 4 points; Jacob Wang 2 points; Jayden Allen 5 points and Bryce Hufford with 2 points.

The Spartans traveled to Lodge Grass on Dec. 16 to play the Indians. They lost to the Indians by a score of 37-68 for their first conference loss of the year. The stats are as follows, Aaron Smith 2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Colter Peterson 3 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds; Riley Schultz 5 points, 3 rebounds; Riley O’Donnell 1 point, 2 rebounds; James Wiseman 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal; Jon Weimer 15 points, 1 block, 12 rebounds; Teight Madler 3 points, 2 rebounds 1 steal; Sean Shelhamer 2 points, 2 rebounds; Cameron MacKay 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal. The Spartans shot 28% from the field and only 43% from the free throw line.

JV lost their game to the Indians by a score of 51-60. The stats are as follows, Konner Flint 2 points; Trent Collins 2 points; Dillon Hickey 13 points; Caleb Ploeger 6 points; Sean Shelhamer 10 points; Jacob Wang 5 points; Jayden Allen 3 points and Bryce Hufford with 2 points. C-Squad lost by a score of 22-82. The stats are as follows, Konner Flint 15 points; Ashton Afrank 1 point; Jonathan Reetz 4 points, Shane Burkhalter 2 points.