Nicole Buerkle and Becki Wagnon of Plevna Schools receive a $1,500 check from the Mid-Rivers Educational Technology Grant. Funding from this grant will be used as they plan and design a piano lab complete with computer screens and live classroom contact with instructors and composers around the country. Mid-Rivers’ Kathy McLane proudly joins the singing with students as they receive this award that shows the innovative ways broadband can enhance instructional opportunities in our rural areas.
