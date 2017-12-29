Mid-Rivers Educational Technology Grant

Nicole Buerkle and Becki Wagnon of Plevna Schools receive a $1,500 check from the Mid-Rivers Educational Technology Grant.  Funding from this grant will be used as they plan and design a piano lab complete with computer screens and live classroom contact with instructors and composers around the country.  Mid-Rivers’ Kathy McLane proudly joins the singing with students as they receive this award that shows the innovative ways broadband can enhance instructional opportunities in our rural areas.

      



