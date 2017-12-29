Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•proactive patrols of the residential, business, and school areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Braden J. Babb, Glendive, unlawful transactions with children, 1st violation, dismissed by Prosecution in the interest of Justice, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Jerry Michael Janvrin, Buffalo, S.D., seatbelt violation, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 11/14/17.

•James Alvin Kloetzke, Baker, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, bond forfeited $335, ticket issued 11/12/17.

•James Alvin Kloetzke, Baker, reckless driving, 1st offense, bond forfeited $175, ticket issued 11/12/17.

•James Alvin Kloetzke, Baker, fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, bond forfeited $275, ticket issued 11/12/17.

•James Alvin Kloetzke, Baker, fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, bond forfeited $275, ticket issued 11/12/17.

•James Alvin Kloetzke, Baker, fail to have D/L in immediate possession (license to be carried and exhibited on demand), dismissed per proof of valid Driver’s License presented to the court, ticket issued 11/12/17.

•James Alvin Kloetzke, Baker, seatbelt violation, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 11/12/17.

•Kody Keith Lesmeister, Wakpala, S.D., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 79/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 12/10/17.

City Court

•Anthony James Runfola, Baker, partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member, 2nd offense, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, ticket issued 12/3/17.