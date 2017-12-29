Kindergarten Career Day

Mrs. Bidwell’s Kindergarten class attended several presentations by people in various careers. The Fire Department and Sherriff came and visited with the students, as did the EMT’s for Fallon County. In addition, Mrs. Lane shared with the elementary what it is like to be a nurse. After listening to various people speak about their careers, the Kindergarten had an opportunity to dress up in what they thought they would like to do for a career when they grow up. Felicia Li and Jaelle Kilsdonk both chose the medical field, so they dressed up as doctors and nurses.

