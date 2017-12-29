Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Dec. 28, 2007 —

Construction is underway on MDU’s wind farm east of Baker. The bottom of four towers is completed and the upper part of the towers will be going up soon. These structures are huge. . .Four generation picture: Noah Arnold stands still for a moment to capture a photo with his dad, Tobin, grandpa Terry and great-grandpa Venus. . .Last summer tin was blown off the Equity Co-Op Elevator. Manager Dennis Mohni said damage to the elevator was way too high to reach with ladders. Therefore, the Co-Op hired Mitchell’s Oilfield Service last week to make repairs with a large crane. . . Weight Loss Wars begins Jan. 9 at the Baker Rec Center. Over 1,000 pounds have been lost over the past year.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Dec. 26, 1997 —

The Knights of Columbus will host the 12th annual K.C. Basketball Tournament. All proceeds from the tournament are donated to youth projects and scholarships. . .Picture: Roger Schmidt, 1998 incoming president of the Baker Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, presents Marvin Schopp, representative of the Baker Volunteer Fire Dept., with a check for the annual Food Drive in the amount of $165. This donation was from pictures taken of area children with Santa by Jim Schaefer. . .Don Rieger, chairman of the Fallon County Commissioners, informed the Times staff that the Commissioners had turned down the federal grant of $219,517 for the addition to the Park I complex. If the county had accepted the grant, it would mean that only low income or disabled people could move into the addition to the Park I complex at Fallon Medical Complex. The Commissioners want the housing to be available to everyone who can meet county guidelines. . .High temperature Dec. 17 was 52 degrees and low was 6 degrees Dec. 19.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 24, 1987 —

Winners of the coloring contest sponsored by the Fallon County Times were Jessica Bruski, Dana Sander and Lori Karch. . .Army Spec. 4 David J. Sparks, son of Robert and Olive Sparks of Plevna, has arrived for duty with the 2nd Infantry Division, South Korea. . .Junior forward Sharon Breitbach of Baker is a member of Dickinson State University women’s basketball team. Breitbach is the daughter of Howard and Bernadette Breitbach of Baker. . .Deaths: Oscar Ranum, 81, Dec. 15; John Medearis, 80, Dec. 15. . .U.S. Bureau of Census released 1986 population estimates. Montana’s population increased from 786,690 in 1980 to 819,000 in 1986. Per capita income for Montana in 1985 was $8,781, compared to $10,797 for the U.S. Fallon County dropped in population from 3,763 in 1980 to 3,600 in 1986. For the City of Baker, population slipped from 2,354 in 1980 to 2,230 in 1986, but income was up from $7,351 to $10,094.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 22, 1977 —

Pictured are Snowball King and Queen candidates for the snowball to be held Friday night. Sherri Arnold and Mark Duneman from the freshman class; Sharwynn Anderson and Tom Breitbach from the sophomore class; Dave Bowland and Cheryl Burns for the junior class; Brian Shepherd and Denise Graham from the senior class . . .Last week the Fallon County Commissioners received word that the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation has come through with the matching funds for the restoration of Baker Lake. A total of $221,409.20 is the estimated cost for completion of the project of which the BOR has allocated one-half of the monies. . .Cheryll Straub was accepted for the position of assistant recreation director for the city of Dickinson. . .Dec. 6, Terry Cameron, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Cameron of Baker, was presented with the degree of associate of applied science in electronics engineering of technology in Phoenix.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 27, 1967 —

A fire in the upstairs of the house belonging to Audrey Hansen at 821 S. 2nd St. W. was reported to Fire Chief Vic Grainger Friday morning about 5:39. The family, which has five children, lost bedding, mattresses and clothes, and are living in the Joe Votruba house while the Votrubas are on vacation. . .The staff of the hospital held their annual Christmas party Dec. 18. Entertainment consisted of several members of the “band” including piano by Mrs. Ellen Rustad, electric guitar by Ed Glass, banjo by Dr. Weeks and harmonica by Dr. Hogeboom. . .Dick Schmidt has been appointed as a district director for the Montana Babe Ruth Leagues for the 1968 season. . .Nursing students helping at the Fallon Memorial Hospital during the holidays are Irene Mengel, Linda Fried, Margo Russell, Nancy Thielen and Linda Madler. . .Mr. and Mrs. Vernold Jordan were surprised on their 24th wedding anniversary with a dinner at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Reinhard Barth.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 19, 1957 —

ASC Committeemen were chosen for 1958, J. Karch, R. Fost and E. Huber were elected chairmen. . .Merchandise of undisclosed description and value was taken by burglars sometime Dec. 16 from Lawler Drug. . .The annual Christmas party will be held in the Lake Theater at 9:30 a.m., given for all the children in the county by the management. . .“A miraculous escape” was the first opinion of occupants of three cars involved in an accident six miles north of Baker on Highway 7, Dec. 16. According to county undersheriff Terry Cameron, one of the cars belonging to R. F. Lutts ran out of gas and was parked on the edge of the highway. A Buick driven by Alvin Woodsend, Carlyle, approached the Lutts car from the north and began to swing around the vehicle just as a third car driven by Irwin Korneychuck was coming around the Lutts car. Korneychuck attempted to drive his car past Woodsend and the stalled machine but Woodsend’s car went into a skid and went broadside to Korneychuck who smashed into him, causing a three-way collision.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Dec. 25, 1947 —

Things are certainly popping around Baker and Christmas week starts off with a bang Saturday afternoon at Randash Motors where Santa Claus will spend a whole afternoon to receive kiddies’ letters and he has treats for all. Tuesday evening on Main Street square, around that straight, tall Christmas tree furnished by the Commercial Club, the Lions will have their Christmas party and all kiddies and their parents are invited. It will be a big evening for the City Bakery will give away its pony and Lawler Drug will give away a camera. . .The Eagles will sponsor another card party Friday at the Eagle Hall under the bakery. Admittance is 50 cents which includes score tally and lunch. . .Baker Homemakers Club met Wednesday at the home of Mrs. R. T. Joyce for a Christmas party. . .The R.N.A. Lodge held their Christmas party at Mrs. Harry Hanson’s home. Hostesses were neighbors Newell, Martin and Wiseman. . .Mr. and Mrs. John Losing celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary Dec. 14. . .Mr. and Mrs. Ed Koenig were hosts at an anniversary dinner Friday evening in celebration of their wedding and Mr. Koenig’s birthday.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Dec. 23, 1937 —

Hundreds of voices of every age were raised in singing Chistmas carols in the town square of Baker Tuesday eveing. On a temporary platform stood the old Bruggeman organ and Frederic Bruggeman played while Mrs. Leon LaCross and D. R. Young led the singing. . .Postmaster Karl Lentz announces the Baker Post Office window will be open Christmas morning from ten until noon during which time patrons may call for packages and other mail. . .Mr. and Mrs. Joe Spurgin of Miles City arrived in Baker last week and on Tuesday formally re-opened the Igloo Ice Cream and Lunch Room. . .Chris Jesperson, who prided himself on his unblemished record of not having a car accident although having driven several hundred thousand miles, met with an accident last Thursday on the icy Baker-Ekalaka road near the Bechtold farm when he collided with a car driven by Reuben Myhre. Both drivers were unhurt but the cars were somewhat damaged. . .Dress up in your Sunday best, make your dates early and come to the Fireman’s Ball. A world of fire insurance protection and a hundred dollars worth of fun at the Legion Hall, Dec. 31.