Elementary Share Christmas Stories with Senior Citizens

Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Elementary invited the Senior Citizens to school to share cookies, cocoa, coffee, and Christmas stories. The Senior Citizens shared with the children some of their fondest Christmas memories, traditions, and stories. The students also took this opportunity to read some Christmas stories to the Senior Citizens. Thank you for sharing this season with us.

In the afternoon, the elementary students had parties in their rooms while the JH and HS students had a gift exchange and played games or watched movies. All enjoyed the sacks of goodies provided by the Board of Trustees. Have a Merry Christmas!