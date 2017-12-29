December Student Council Activity

Friday, Dec. 15, Student Council Advisers Mr. Isaacs and Mr. Sawers organized an end of the month Fun Activity during 7th period for grades 6th-12th. The group went to the gym and played dodge ball and flag football. All had a fun time and plans are being made for January’s Student Council Activity.
