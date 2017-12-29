December Student Council Activity

in Schools · 0 Comment
All ready to play flag football as Hadyn Mellon gets ready to pass the ball to Wyatt Isaacs.

Friday, Dec. 15, Student Council Advisers Mr. Isaacs and Mr. Sawers organized an end of the month Fun Activity during 7th period for grades 6th-12th. The group went to the gym and played dodge ball and flag football. All had a fun time and plans are being made for January’s Student Council Activity.

      



Add Comment