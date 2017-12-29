Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, DEC. 18, 2017

9:00 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:15 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF December 11-December 15, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of December 11, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

9:27 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

County Development Advisor Updates

Wetlands Mitigation – Contract with Brosz for the Wetlands Mitigation was asked to be signed and approved by Commission in order for it to be sent out today. Jason discussed what the Phase 1 entailed, and ways to enhance the lake at the end of the project, such as a boat ramp, beach area, etc… Jason advised this was something to think about now in order to make this to happen in the future. The main goal is to get EPA to sign off at the end. Commissioner Baldwin signed the Wetlands Mitigation Agreement.

Stanhope Update – Jason planned on meeting with the contractor tonight for the Stanhope update. The contractor has extensive liquidated damage and there needs to be a decision made on what settlement route will be taken. Jason discussed the different possibilities of routes to be taken. Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney is involved.

Hail update – There were two estimates given from Griffith Steel for the old fair tractor storage building. It is located at the gun range. Discussed the materials and labor to replace all tin and trim. The walls would be ivory and roof would be dark green to match the other buildings next to it.

9:36 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to accept the estimate of $6,085 for Griffith Steel to finish the old tractor storage building. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

Change Order – Change Order 5 and 6 on the hail damage has been received. Change Order 5 is for the hail damage on the museum. Change Order 6 is one piece of glass block that was broken and painted over. The stucco work and the pump house building at the Golf Course were also deducted.

Commissioner Rost suggested taking it out of the golf courses hands and hiring someone to do it. Jason discussed other areas with small fixes on the punch list that need updated. Jason advised the majority of the Court House is completely finished.

The Change Order for the Splash Park and Iron Horse was also discussed, as well as insulation at the County Shop building.

9:46 AM Commissioner Ranum made a motion to accept Change Order 5 in the amount of $15,000 and Change Order 6 in the amount of $27,332.00 regarding the hail damage. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Supplemental Payment – Commission reviewed the correspondence with EMC regarding the supplemental payment. It is being processed and Jason will receive a tracking number. New signs at the Fairgrounds are needed due to hail damage.

Appraisal – The survey of the County Land is complete. Jason asked the Commission about the fenced-in area. Commission discussed at great length, the fence will be moved in order to sell that portion of the land. Two pieces of land will be appraised differently.

10:00AM Jason left the meeting.

9:58 AM Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; Chuck Lee, DES-911 Coordinator joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Shop Updates – Work on three trailers and one truck are completely done. They are working on reassembling the CAT engine now.

10:03 AM Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

Road Updates – Bryant Steen is wanting to use the grid roller to put down pit run scoria. Bobby stated they haven’t used it since he’s been at the Road Department, and this particular road is not a County Road. The policy is not to loan out County equipment. Commission agrees to not allow. Bobby will relay the message.

Snake Trail – Snake Trail will be worked on starting today.

10:06 AM Commissioner Rost left the meeting.

Graveling – Emmett LaBree has asked for his road to be graveled, and wants the County to do the half mile that seems to be the worst area. There is an Easement, and it is a County Road. Someone lives there 8 out of 12 months. Commission agrees to put it on the list for the County to do.

10:11 AM Debbie Wyrick left the meeting.

10:12 AM Jason Rittal joined the meeting.

County Land – Commissioner Baldwin asked Alba about the old Landfill that is currently being appraised. If there isn’t garbage buried under the lot, Commission wants to move the junk cars to the other lot for the land to be sold.

10:17 AM Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

10:19 AM Commissioner Rost joined the meeting.

10:21 AM Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates

Change Order with Brosz Engineering – with Western Municipal for Cleanup and Dredging Project

They brought their original cost down. Schedule 1 and 2 timeframes would be extended. Smith Contracting corresponded back last week, and due to lack of rainfall, they want to increase the cost. They are doubling the cost, and still at 50% of the item cost. Shannon discussed renegotiating with them.

Jason stated that the numbers are reasonable, but they need to have a signed release form from the Landowners. Brosz will not be dealing with the Landowners, it will fall into Smith Contracting’s hands. Commission agrees they need the private property owners to sign off and they can move on to the next part of the project. Shannon will contact Smith and ask about the agreement with the Landowners before moving forward.

Change Order with Western – They plan to pay out in full and not hold back the 5% to close PW1. Will be sending all disputed correspondence into the file.

10:43 AM Commissioner Rost made a motion to accept the Change Order 1 for Western Municipal for $11,276.20. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any further discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Wetlands Agreement – Will be moving forward. The Dewatering Project is complete with all the work, and all that is left is the landowner approvals. The debris removal Change Order that was approved will extend to January 6, 2018. 90% of the debris has been picked out, and over 50% of the actual area has been cleaned and sifted out. Shannon does not foresee a lot of debris that will be left to be picked out. Just over 60 tons have been removed. With the cold weather coming they will be able to drive on top of the lake area again.

11:00 AM Shannon, Bobby, Chuck, and Jason left the meeting.

11:00 AM City Updates – JoDee Pratt, City Mayor and Kevin Dukart, City Clerk/Treasurer did not attend the meeting.

11:12 AM Keli Bertsch, Deputy Clerk of Court joined the meeting.

11:14 AM Tracy Goerndt, Prevention Specialist joined the meeting.

Drug Treatment Court – Tracy presented on behalf of Judge Murnion about the Drug Treatment Court. Before going any further, they need a letter of Commitment. Discussed who is supplying different programs. The Judge, County Attorney, Defense Attorney, Parole and Probation officers would be included. It would be considered an expansion out of Custer County. The main cost would be testing supplies or a Coordinator. Tracy stated that they will not be bringing other people into the community, they will only be working within the community. Tracy gave a detailed list of all the drug instances in the last three years in Fallon County. The program will get the participants working, less likely to re-offend, less likely to relapse, help them be more productive in the community, as well as helping their family members. Commissioner Baldwin asked what will happen after the three year grant is up, as he is worried it will come out of the County’s budget. Tracy said the only thing that would come out of the County’s budget would be a full time coordinator, but could not give numbers quite yet.

11:30 AM Debbie Wyrick joined the meeting.

Tracy will hold another meeting with the whole team, and include the Sheriff and County Attorney to further the decision. Commission agreed that they would attend the meeting.

11:35 AM Tracy and Keli left the meeting.

11:42 AM; Lynda Herbst, Inside Maintenance Custodial Supervisor joined the meeting.

Re-Key Justice Court – Commissioner Baldwin believes a spare key is going to be needed. All other offices currently have a spare key.

11:55 AM Lynda left the meeting.

NOON RECESS

11:56 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15 PM PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:24 PM Margie Losing, FMC CFO; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

Fund Balance – The Health Insurance Committee would like to reduce the fund balance for EBMS as it is getting too high. They plan to eliminate the December payment for EBMS, and to re-examine it in January/February; as it should help it to balance itself. They would like to pass on to the Wellness participants rather than ones who are not in the program. Joining the Wellness Program is available to all employees. The Insurance Committee’s goal is to systematically increase the premium, and give back to those participating in the Wellness Program. The premiums have been fairly stable over the last few years. All members of the Health Insurance Committee were in favor of the Fund Balance, minus one that didn’t respond. Inflation is continuing to grow, but they are working to keep premiums down. The Health Insurance Committee would not have to make the wellness incentive decision right now, but would like to give a tentative amount before the deadline hits.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to approve not paying the EBMS payment for the December Funds to reduce the Trust Fund Balance. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Rost asked for any further discussion, being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent (Commissioner Baldwin). Motion carried.

1:58 PM Debbie, Margie and Alba left the meeting.

2:00 PM COMMISSIONER WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, E-mails/Letters, Reports, Board

Minutes and Agendas, Property Damage Forms, signed Work Orders as well as the Parkview Retirement Complex Rental Agreement, and signed the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services Agreement Update.

2:41 PM Shyla Hadley, Fairgrounds Manager joined the meeting.

Fairgrounds Fence- Shyla presented pictures of the damage done to the Fairgrounds fence from a vehicle hitting it. The tracks were visible in the snow, showing no trailer, possibly a car. The Sheriff’s Department was updated as well. Commission advised the gate that was hit to be moved into storage for the winter, to avoid there being anymore damage. Shyla will ask DuWayne Bohle to pick it up with the correct equipment. Insurance will not be needed as there was not a substantial amount of damage done. The Fair Board will decide what to do from here.

Fair Convention – Shyla spoke about the Fair Convention and advised Commission it was well worth the time and learned valuable information. This will be more detailed tonight at the Fair Board meeting.

2:58 PM Shyla left the meeting.

3:15 PM CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the Mid-Month Claims in the amount of $374,054.77; they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

5:04 PM

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Rost asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

MEETING ADJOURNED

6:00 PM

Commissioners attended the Fallon County Fair Board meeting at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

ADJOURN

Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/ Clerk

ATTEST:

Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder