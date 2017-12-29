Big heads, big problems and a lot of paperwork

The Baker High School Art class recently finished a project of life size proportion.

Vladimir Putin (President of the Russian Federation): Brookly Tronstad and McKenzie Holiday. Kim Jong-Un (Leader of North Korea): Madison Moore and Michael Rusch. Abu Bakr (Chief advisor to the Prophet Mohammad): Skyler Robinson, Andie Bachelor. Jeff Bezos (CEO of Amazon): Taylor Miller, Hope Craft, Alex Loutzenhiser. Donald Trump (U.S. President): Nash Sauers

 

President Barack Obama (former president of the United States): James Wiseman. Abu Bakr (Chief advisor to the Prophet Mohammad): JC Ayers, Savanah Burkhalter, Nathan Hufford. Kim Jong-Un (Leader of North Korea): Laylah Dulin, Trinity Dietz, Kylee Janz. Xi Jinping (President of China): Rexx Wiman, Javon DeGrand. President Barack Obama (former president of the United States): Garrett Lesh, Jonathon Reetz, Shayne Burkhalter. Also: Tesla Erickson, Bruce Higbee, Ivan Loutzenhiser Rachel Maddow (author and political commentator): Chantel Tronstad, McKenzie Davis.

By Angel Wyrwas

The Baker High School Art class recently finished a project of life size proportion. In a co-curricular assignment between Brittany Hoversland’s government class and the art department, students created large scale paper mache bobble heads of an individual who represents a potential threat or challenge for the United States.

“The project took about a month and was used as our sculpture component. The students also had to write an essay explaining how their individual represents a potential threat to the U.S.,” said art instructor Jay Hoversland.

Students used a cardboard box for the armature of the sculpture, attached other crumpled paper and objects to shape the face and finished the head with a lot of paper mache. Can you guess which bobble head is which?

      



