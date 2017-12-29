BHS Student Union Mitten Tree

The BHS Student Union sponsored a Mitten Tree for the National Day of Giving which was on Nov. 28, and is now an international day to give. The tree which was located in the high school library was left up until Dec. 20. Students, staff members and other members of the community donated mittens, gloves, hats and scarves. Pictured are Katelynn Afrank-President, Skyler Robinson-Secretary, and Sheyanne Janeway-Treasurer. All items were donated to the Public Health Department. A total of 56 pairs of kids’ gloves and/or mittens, 13 kids’ hats, 33 adult gloves or mittens, 30 adult hats and 1 scarf were all on the mitten tree. Thanks to all who donated. It was a great success and will probably become an annual tradition.

