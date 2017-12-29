Berger competes in Icelandic Spartan Race

By Sara Berger

Will you make history? That’s the question that over 900 world class athletes asked themselves as they traveled to Hveragerdi Iceland to compete in the 2017 Iceland Ultra World Championships December 15-17. Among these athletes was Baker native, Ryan Berger.

Ryan traveled from Three Forks, MT to Canada where he met up with members of his OCR (Obstacle Course Race) team, The Hurtin Albertans. From Canada they flew to Iceland to prepare for their biggest race to date.

After spending all day Friday in meetings they boarded the bus early Saturday and headed to the starting line. Competitors ran through epic Icelandic scenery, overcoming Spartan’s brutal obstacles in golden twilight and the darkest of nights. The sky above was lit up by the mystical glow of the Northern Lights.

The Spartan Ultra was a 24-hour race. It consisted of a 6-mile loop that had 22 obstacles worked into it. Some of the obstacles that were set up included twisters, cargo nets, and an ice block carry to list a few. Mother nature had to throw in 20 hours of darkness, snow, freezing rain and temperatures in the low 20s!

Ryan ended with a total of 5 laps, which equaled out to 37 miles. This earned him his 24-hour finisher medal and his Spartan Ultra Beast finishers buckle.

Ryan is the son of Paul Berger and the late Beth Berger. He is a 2000 graduate of Baker. Ryan lives in Three Forks with his wife Joan and 4 children; Jace, Areona, John & Acey. Ryan is a member of two OCR teams: The Hurtin Albertans and The Vancity OCR, both based out of Canada.