6th Grade Create the Nile River

By Cole Edgell

Mr. Sawers Sixth Grade Class was studying the Nile River and turned their classroom into a replica of the Nile. He helped them evolve the classroom into a Nile River theme. The Nile River is located in Northern Africa. It is 4,258 miles long! The Nile flows through 11 different countries. Those countries include Kenya, Congo, Sudan, Uganda, and Egypt. The Nile forms where the White Nile and the Blue Nile merge. Egypt used the Nile to move the stones for the pyramids by boat. About half of Egypt’s Population live in the Nile Delta Region. That is about 40 million people. The class had fun building the Nile River, as well as learning many interesting facts about the area.