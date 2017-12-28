Legal Tip of the Week

Did You Know…

that you can now get WIC benefits on an eWIC card? WIC benefits help people buy nutritious food. The eWic card is like a pre-paid debit card that you can use to buy approved food at grocery stores. Most stores allow you to buy all of your groceries in one transaction with your eWIC card and other forms of payment, but be sure to tell the cashier ahead of time. You can ask for a Fair Hearing if the WIC Program denies or reduces your WIC benefits.

For more information, please visit the Public Benefits section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.