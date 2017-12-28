Christmas Arrives Early at Fallon County DES

On Dec. 20, 2017 Fallon County DES received a generous donation from Oneok. Included were Hard Hats (Customized for Fallon County), Work Gloves, Medical Gloves, Safety Glasses, First Aid Kits, High Visibility Safety Vests, and N95 Particulate Masks.

By Chuck Lee,

Fallon County Disaster & Emergency Services

On Dec. 20, 2017 Fallon County DES received a generous donation from Oneok. Included were Hard Hats (Customized for Fallon County), Work Gloves, Medical Gloves, Safety Glasses, First Aid Kits, High Visibility Safety Vests, and N95 Particulate Masks.

The items received will outfit 100 Volunteers for a situation should it help. Please look at the attached pictures for a detailed look at the items and quantity.

Once again thanks to Thumper, Heather and all the folks at Oneok.