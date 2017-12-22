Villa Happenings December 22, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Dude Veroye and her daughter Larita Huether are also enjoying the festivities of the afternoon. Mary Stark and her sister-in-law Laura Bruha are enjoying the Superior Care Villa Christmas party. The residents and families had a great afternoon of visiting, good food and door prizes. Myrt Stanhope and her family, Brad and Crystal Stanhope, along with their daughters Kelsey and Ashleigh had an enjoyable afternoon at the party. Related Superior Care VillaVilla Happenings