By Cole Edgell

On Dec. 8, after school, the Student Council sponsored a movie night. They enjoyed watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. After watching the movies, they headed down to the Multipurpose Room for Trivia Night.

December 8, Mr. Sawers and the Student Council hosted a Trivia Bowl. There were seven teams answering questions from seven categories. Each team had the chance to buy as many google mulligans as they wanted for $1.00 apiece. A google mulligan gives you the opportunity to look up the answer to a question on your phone. The teams were the Mastiffs, Sausage Dogs, Mutts, Corgis, Labradors, Collies and the Terriers.

Before the questions began, every team peeled an apple, competing for the longest peel, thereby receiving bonus points to start the competition. The categories included Video Games, Social Media, Movies and TV, Music, both song title and artist, Logos, Sports, and the Blitz round. The last song of the Music Category ended in a dance contest for extra points. During the first six rounds, the teams had 30 seconds to discuss with their team members and write the answer on their white board. On the final round, the teams all had an iPad with an app called Buzzer, and once the question was read they had to tap the buzzer on their iPad to answer the questions.

When the dust settled, the first place team was the Labradors with 56 points. Their team members were of Mr. Isaacs, Hadyn Mellon, Mr. Wagnon, Cooper Peterson, Miss Parker, and Jesse Isaacs. Second place honors went to the Mastiffs with 53 1/2 points. The Mastiff team consisted of members Colter Peterson, Michael Rusch, Nash Sauers, JC Ayers, John Edgell, Krissy Edgell, and Cole Edgell. Everyone had fun answering trivia questions and left with a little more knowledge about these seven categories! Congratulations to the winning teams.