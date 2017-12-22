Tester nominates Montana Students to U.S. Military Service Academies

(U.S. Senate) – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced he is nominating 27 Montana students for admission to the country’s four prestigious military service academies.

Senator Announces 2018 Student Nominees

(U.S. Senate) – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced he is nominating 27 Montana students for admission to the country’s four prestigious military service academies.

To attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, a student must be nominated by a member of Congress.

“One of the greatest privileges I have as a Senator is to help some of Montana’s best and brightest students become the next generation of American military leaders,” said Tester. “I have full confidence that these exemplary young Montanans will rise to meet the challenge of a United States Service Academy appointment.”

Tester nominated the students based on their academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, and a demonstrated commitment to serving and leading in the United States military.

Madison Reddick of Baker was named to the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy.