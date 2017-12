Spartan Wrestling

Shepherd Mixer 12/15/17

132 lbs. Dalton Lecoe pinned by Callen Mears (Malta) 1:20

126 lbs. Dalton Lecoe pinned RC Skiff (Malta):39

113 lbs. Kadon Wood Pinned by Jay Nicholson (Malta) 1:20

103 lbs. Kadon Wood pinned Buea Black Eagle (Hardin) 1:12

103 lbs. Kadon Wood pinned Acel Reynolds (Columbus) :08

120 lbs. Kyler Afrank pinned Quinn Watson (Hardin) :54

Kyler Afrank pinned Bryce Hirsch (Miles City) 3:20

132 lbs. Brennan Graham pinned by Lance Blackcrow (Hardin) 2:51

138 lbs. Brennan Graham pinned by Nate Goddard (Columbus) :26

Brennan Graham won 5-2 over Jace Cuptill (Hardin)

145 lbs. Quentin Wheeler pinned by Ronald Anderson (Hardin) 5:14

170 lbs. Dalton Herbst pinned Andres Lopez (Malta) 5:33

Dalton Herbst won 13-7 over Sonny Cochran (Shepherd)

182 lbs. Ethan Reichenberg pinned Andrew Hughes (Harlem) 3:47

Ethan Reichenberg pinned by Travis Epperson (Malta) 1:35

205 lbs. Cooper Lund pinned by Mike Davis (Columbus) 2:45

Cooper Lund pinned by William Caprata (Hardin) :52

285 lbs. Johnny Caron pinned by Preston Bad Bear (Hardin) 1:19

Johnny Caron pinned by Ethan Hood (Columbus) 3:59

Huntley Project Duals 12/16/17

103 lbs. Kadon Wood pinned by Clayton Donnelly (Huntley Project) :54

Kadon Wood pinned by Clayton Donnelly (HP) 3:20

120 lbs. Kyler Afrank decisioned Conor Aritzia (Skyview) 12-7

Kyler Afrank pinned by Jaxson Dean (Huntley) 1:26

Kyler Afrank pinned Alex Derbyshire (Billings Central) 2:29

126 lbs. Dalton Lecoe won 14-12 over Roby Hrubes (Skyview)

138 lbs. Brennan Graham pinned Calder Pinkerton (Hardin) 1:41

132 lbs. Brennan Graham decisioned by Hunter Gorden (Skyview) 5:16

132 lbs. Brennan Graham pinned Blake Zimmerman (Huntley) 5:16

132lbs. Brennan Graham pinned by Ethan Boyce (Billings Central) :58

145 lbs. Quentin Wheeler pinned Jace Cuptill (Hardin) 1:41

Quentin Wheeler pinned Adrian Arbagant (Huntley) 3:18

Quentin Wheeler was pinned by Travis Little (Rocky Mount) 1:59

Quentin Wheeler pinned Jaro Lira Ilma (Huntley) :28

Quentin Wheeler was pinned by Jacob Morgan (Billings Central) 3:29

170 lbs. Dalton Herbst lost by decision to Brendan Roan (Hardin) 4-2

Dalton Herbst decisioned Trent Helman (Skyview) 12-7

Dalton Herbst pinned Jerry Cole (Huntley) 2:51

Dalton Herbst pinned Mason Copeland (Huntley) 2:51

Dalton Herbst pinned Robbie Gunderson (Billings Central) 5:25

182 lbs. Ethan Reichenberg pinned by Justin Zier (Hardin) 3:28

Ethan Reichenberg lost by decision to Lincoln Snizek (Skyview) 5-4

Ethan Reichenberg pinned by Asher Croy (Huntley) 2:54

205 lbs. Cooper Lund pinned by William Caprata (Hardin) 2:28

Cooper Lund pinned by James Bear Quiver (Skyview) 3:09

Cooper Lund pinned by Thomas Cooper (Billings Central) 1:59

285 lbs. Johnny Caron pinned by Jesse Murdock (Hardin): 51

Johnny Caron pinned Kaden Macial (Skyview) 1:05

Johnny Caron pinned Journey Grimswood (Huntley) 1:12

The Spartan Wrestlers will travel to Colstrip on Dec. 21.