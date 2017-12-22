Senior Citizen Lunch

Wednesday, Dec. 6, Senior Citizens enjoyed coming to the Plevna School as they listened to many of our elementary students read. After they finished hearing some great stories, they joined the students for a lunch of Chicken Parmesan with Angel Hair Pasta, Peas, Rolls, and Mandarin Oranges. The students enjoyed sharing their lunch and conversations with the Senior Citizens.

They also were a part of the Harvest of the Month Taste Test – which was Winter Squash. The result of the test was: 11 tried it; 8 liked it; and 33 loved it. Winter Squash is a great nutrition booster, so add some to your next meal.