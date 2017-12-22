Santa visits the children in Baker December 22, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Keaton, age 3, really did not want to visit Santa but after Santa shared a story about his reindeer, they became friends. Parent: Katie DuCharme. Photos by Angel Wyrwas Keaton, age 3, really did not want to visit Santa but after Santa shared a story about his reindeer, they became friends. Parent: Katie DuCharme. Photos by Angel Wyrwas Weston, age 3, and Tucker, age 1, are not impressed with the guy in the red suit. Maybe next year? Parents: Tyler and Sammi Dahl. Santa asks Quinton, age 5, if he’s been a good boy this year. Parent: Brandee Hester. Santa can not believe the stories Mila, age 5, is telling about her sister Morgan, age 8. Parents: Steven and Amber Hurley. Santa has his hands full with Marcella, age 3, Statler, age 5 and Reecely, 5 months. Parents: Kyle and Emily Medearis. Madigan, age 9, couldn’t wait to tell Santa what she wanted for Christmas this year. Parents: Korina Shipstead and Dan Murphy. Santa’s elf, Vaughn Zenko, hands out goody bags to twins Turner and Tylar, age 10. Parents: Jason and Michele Smith. Gabe Rost, age 2, listens as Santa whispers a Christmas secret. Parent: Amanda Rost. Shaley, age 10, tells Santa that she’d like him to replace her brother, Cyler, age 6, with a puppy. Parents: Chris and Janae Crawford. Little sister is not a fan of dressing up, Santa or photos. Eloise, 8 months and Emmalynn, age 3. Parents: Daniel and Lesley Liane. Christmas card perfect Santa photo. Dax, age 5 and Robert, 4 months. Parents: Eric and Jamie Updike. These smiles surely make Santa’s nice list! Brez, age 3, and Trypp, age 6. Parents: Trevor and Shantel Sander. The fire chief, Tom Bruha, tells Santa to be extra careful going down the chimneys this year…fire can be unpredictable! Related FeaturedPremiumSanta