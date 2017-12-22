Plevna School Christmas Concert

The Plevna School Christmas program was presented Dec. 13 under the direction of Mrs. Wagnon. The program opened with the 3rd Grade Class doing a super job of playing Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Joy to the World on their Recorders. Kaeden Oberlander accompanied them on keyboard as they played Joy to the World. Nice Job Kaeden!

The Kindergarten Class sang All I want for Christmas and Away in a Manger with precious hand actions. In concert, we listened to the Beginning Band – 5th Grade, play London Bridge, A Mozart Melody, and Jingle Bells. It was fun to hear the different sections of the band switch between melody and harmony as they played London Bridge. Mrs. Wagnon thought of her Dutch Grandmother as they sang because she loved Jingle Bells. The 1st Grade wanted to know Who’s Up There? They also sang the First Noel, as sweet little angels with golden halos.

The 4th Grade shared the song, I Can, Can! with echoing parts and shared Christmas salutations in Spanish singing Feliz Navidad accompanied by percussion instruments. Dacy Buerkle graced us with a lovely piano solo, O, Holy Night. The 2nd Grade crooned Corky the Porky Reindeer and Happiness Is with pizazz. The 3rd Grade sang Humpty Dumpty all decked out in sunglasses, and We Three Kings, wearing crowns.

The 5th and 6th Grade Choir caroled First Flakes, Winter Wonderland, and Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth. The 7th, 8th, and 9th Grade Choir delivered awesome music, Hallelujah, Jazz Kyrie, Twelve Days After Christmas, One Star, and they finished with Pura Vida! This was a mixture of the familiar, the humorous, and ending with the Spanish song about enjoying your life as it is today.

The 4th Grade class treated us to a Carol of the Boomwhackers. The multi-colored boomwhackers are different lengths and colors, each playing a different note. The JH Band closed the program with their renditions of Chariots of Fire, Largo from New World Symphony, and The Herald Angels Sang! The 5th – 9th Grade Band and Choir members looked very eloquent in their purple ties and cummerbunds!

Mrs. Wagnon ended the evening with words and gifts of thanks for the 6th – 9th grade Band and Chorus. To show her appreciation for all the hard work the students had put into making this a great program, and since we live in a cold part of the country, Mrs. Wagnon had knitted each of them a stocking hat. All enjoyed the wonderful night of music. Have a Merry Christmas!