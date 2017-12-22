New Fees for 2018

By Montana Department of Justice, Motor Vehicle Division

Due to recent changes in Montana law

3% Administrative Fee: Beginning January 1st, 2018, the Motor Vehicle Division will collect a 3% fee on all services provided.

•The fee does not apply to county-retained fees (i.e. county option tax)

•The fee will be assessed on 2017 expirations that are paid late in 2018

Light Vehicle Luxury Fee: An annual luxury fee of $825 will be collected on light vehicles 10 years old and newer registered with a MSRP over $150,000.

Motorhome Luxury Fee: An annual luxury fee of $800 will be collected on motorhomes 10 years old and newer registered with a MSRP over $300,000.