Mid-Rivers Annual Holiday Donation

Mid-Rivers Communications is proud to announce its annual holiday donation to Action for Eastern Montana. The funds are distributed to needy families in the Mid-Rivers and Action for Eastern Montana service areas. This year’s $2,500 donation from Mid-Rivers was again matched by CoBank, a nationwide cooperative bank, through their Sharing Success Grant Program. Action for Eastern Montana will distribute these funds to disadvantaged families as a gift certificate so that they may shop their local grocery stores to purchase the ingredients needed for a Holiday meal.

Mid-Rivers made the decision several years ago to forego sending Holiday greeting cards and use the money instead to assist families in need. Mid-Rivers applied for the matching grant from CoBank on behalf of Action for Eastern Montana. CoBank began the Sharing Success Grant program in 2012 as a way of partnering with their customers to strengthen rural communities.

“Mid-Rivers believes in our role as a community partner and in giving back to the communities we serve. We are glad to be able to provide families in this area with the ability to enjoy a holiday meal,” stated Michael Candelaria, Mid-Rivers’ General Manager.

Action for Eastern Montana is a non-profit community action agency dedicated to assisting individuals and families toward self-sufficiency in 17 counties in Eastern Montana.

Mid-Rivers is a broadband provider serving a 30,000-square-mile area in 21 counties of Eastern Montana and three counties in North Dakota.