Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

To All of My Patients,

As of January 1, 2018, I will regrettably be leaving my medical practice at Fallon Medical Complex (FMC). It has been my privilege to provide medical services to the residents of Baker and the surrounding communities for the last 10 years.

I officially retired on September 1, 2016, but there was still a need for physicians at FMC at that time. So as you may know, I have been travelling back and forth from New York state on a monthly basis. However, the time has come for me to be with my family full time.

Looking back over the past decade, I am amazed at the large number of patients that I have served as a physician. I wish I could personally notify each of them in some manner, but the task would be daunting. For this reason, I have chosen to provide a public notice of my departure.

FMC employs fine, caring providers who, in my opinion, are more than capable of continuing your medical care. They will be pleased to recommend another provider for you when you contact them for your next appointment. If you should decide to seek ongoing medical care elsewhere, they will be able to transfer copies of your records to the provider of your choice upon the completion of the appropriate authorization form.

I would like to personally thank all of you for your confidence in me and your loyalty to my practice. I have made many friends during my time here, and will miss all of you. I am taking many wonderful memories with me and will treasure them always. I am humbled by your gratitude and support, and I want to thank you all for showing me what “community” is all about.

Yours Truly,

Dominick Trivisonno, MD