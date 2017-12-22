Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

To the President, Senators, and U.S. House of Representatives,

I wish you were on Social Security like me. The people on Social Security will not get an increase again next year (2018), because of a Medicare increase of $24 from $110 to $134. Many of you should be on Medicare and Social Security, because you are also in this age bracket. We on Social Security have not had an increase in seven (7) years, but you get a 5% increase every year and your benefits increase and ours go down. Why? My increase was $32 but Medicare took $24 and my insurance increase was $17 from $194 to $213. What was your increase? I know? I’m sure a lot. I know I’m wasting my time writing this letter

Ho-Ho-Ho

Paul Jay Gregory