Legal Tip of the Week

Did You Know…

that you still have to pay rent even if your landlord won’t fix the heat? If you need repairs, you should give your landlord a written notice asking for the repairs. Keep a copy for yourself. You can find a sample request for repairs letter at MontanaLawHelp.org.

For more information, please visit the Housing section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.