Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•proactive patrols of the residential, business, and school areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Ronn Lee Green, Billings, criminal endangerment, dismissed by Prosecution without Prejudice, ticket issued 11/18/17.

•Ronn Lee Green, Billings, reckless driving, 1st offense, dismissed by Prosecution without Prejudice, ticket issued 11/18/17.

•Ronn Lee Green, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 3rd offense, dismissed by Prosecution without Prejudice, ticket issued 11/18/17.

•Brayden Jacob Wacker, Billings, operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 11/25/17.

•Kelsea Wiseman, Baker, issuing a bad check, fine of $585 with $250 suspended on conditions for six months (6/14/18), deferred imposition of jail sentence for six months, up to six months possible, restitution to Farmer’s Union Oil Company in the amount of $86.59 with a restitution supervisory fee of $8.65, ticket issued 1/31/17.

City Court

•John Arnold Beach, Baker, operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 11/24/17.

•Rexx Allan Wiman, Baker, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, dismissed per proof of valid insurance at date and time citation was issued, ticket issued 12/7/17.