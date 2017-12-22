Junior Varsity Basketball

On Dec. 15, the Plevna JV Team traveled to Jordan for another game of basketball.

By Jessica Paul

On Dec. 15, the Plevna JV Team traveled to Jordan for another game of basketball. The score was Jordan 40, Plevna 37. The girls played hard, going into an overtime with a very close end. They followed Friday night’s game with another one on Saturday at Terry. They played Northern Cheyenne. The score was Northern Cheyenne 46, Plevna 40. Good Job Girls! The next game is Jan. 5 at Custer with Custer/Hysham. The first home game will be Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 with Jordan at 4 p.m. The Boys HS Basketball team plays Dec. 22 at Colstrip, Dec. 23, at Baker with Lame Deer, and Jan. 5, 2018 at Baker with Forsyth.