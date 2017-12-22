Governor Bullock celebrates Computer Science Education Week

Governor Steve Bullock celebrated Computer Science Education Week and participated in the Hour of Code in Billings and Plevna to highlight further opportunities to prepare Montana students for jobs in computer science fields.

“All Montana students, regardless of their background, strengths, or learning styles, should have every opportunity to fill the high-demand, high-paying jobs of the future, whether in computer science or in the careers of their choice,” said Governor Bullock. “This week we are shining a light on computer science education for students in both urban and rural communities and furthering our commitment to making computer science studies more available in the classroom.”

In Billings and Plevna, Governor Bullock joined students in the classroom for the Hour of Code, a “one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to show that anybody can learn the basics of coding and to encourage participation in the field of computer science.”

Governor Bullock also announced his commitment to join the Governors Partnership for K-12 Computer Science and to ramp up efforts to develop comprehensive K-12 computer science standards, provide high-quality professional development and training for teachers, and ensure that more Montana students have access to computer science coursework.

“As Code.org’s Regional Partner for Montana, we are excited that Gov. Bullock has joined the GovsForCS partnership to make Computer Science education a priority for all K-12 students,” said Devin B. Holmes, Founder of America Campaign. “In collaboration with TIE our Teachers Teaching Tech initiative is poised to bring no cost professional development to Montana’s educators and develop more opportunities for students to gain relevant 21st century skills.”

Schools across the state are participating in the Hour of Code as part of Computer Science Education Week. As Montana’s technology sector continues to grow, there is an increased demand for workers trained in computer science fields. It is projected Montana will need to fill nearly 30,000 computer science jobs over the next ten years.