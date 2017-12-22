Gotta Question

Q: 1. What is the status of the project now?

2. Were parents of these students contacted and efforts enacted to ensure they were safe from injury?

Answered by Jon Wrzesinski, Superintendent of Schools

A: The school identified as immediate need for more space for our weight training classes due to very large participation numbers as well as the documented lack of community use of all three racquetball courts. Essentially, an under utilized area was easily converted to a high use area with minimal cost. This particular project provided a chance for two different classes to experience working with architectural drawings, building codes, metal, wood, and the confines of trying to complete the project without disrupting classes and community use of the facility. Other small projects have been completed by Mr. Melby’s and Mr. Soumas’s class for the weight room area such as wood plyo-boxes, metal weight sleds, metal racks, and reconfiguring the layout of the rooms to better utilize the existing space, thus providing a safer and less congested area.

Anytime there is an occasion to provide our students with meaningful, real world experiences, which coincide with their curriculum, we relish the opportunity to utilize our students and staff.